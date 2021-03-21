The Real Story | CT AG William Tong speaks out about concerns over hate crimes against Asian-Americans

x
He also talks about Purdue Pharma's plan to get out of bankruptcy as the company faces mounting lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.
CONNECTICUT, USA — In the wake of a rise in attacks against Asian-Americans, Attorney General William Tong speaks out about concerns over the attacks.

He also talks about Purdue Pharma's plan to get out of bankruptcy as the company faces mounting lawsuits over the opioid epidemic and a warning to CT residents about COVID-19 scams.

