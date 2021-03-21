The Real Story | CT AG William Tong speaks out about concerns over hate crimes against Asian-Americans

He also talks about Purdue Pharma's plan to get out of bankruptcy as the company faces mounting lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In the wake of a rise in attacks against Asian-Americans, Attorney General William Tong speaks out about concerns over the attacks.

He also talks about Purdue Pharma's plan to get out of bankruptcy as the company faces mounting lawsuits over the opioid epidemic and a warning to CT residents about COVID-19 scams.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.