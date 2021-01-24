The Real Story: CT's Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe

Plus, The Small Business Administration’s CT Director, Catherine Marx, goes over how you can apply, or re-apply for money.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe talks in-depth with Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein on how President Joe Biden’s vaccination plan will impact Connecticut, where the state stands with its rollout, and what you can expect when your eligible for a vaccine shot.

Then, more help is on the way for small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program is back open.

The Small Business Administration’s CT Director, Catherine Marx, goes over how you can apply, or re-apply for money.