The Real Story: Debating cannabis legalization

Polls show the public supports legalization, but does that mean the legislature make it so? Two state representatives discuss the proposed bill.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Using marijuana for medical purposes is already legal in Connecticut. Is it time now to legalize it for recreational use?  A public hearing was held this week on a on a bill that would allow adults 21 or older to use recreational and possess up to up to 1.5 ounces of it.

It would also automatically erase convictions for possession of small amounts of pot (less than 4 ounces), prior to 2015. We hear from both sides: State Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan, (D-Bethel), and State Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R-North Branford, & Deputy Minority Leader).

