The Real Story: Diversity in teaching

And a look ahead at the 2022 election

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is looking to bring diversity to its teachers workforce with a new initiative. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and State Senator Doug McCrory join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about the plan.

The people of Connecticut have spoken after this year's elections. Now, all eyes are on next year's races. Sacred Heart University Professor Gary Rose talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about the election and what it could mean for 2022's race for Governor.

