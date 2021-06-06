The Real Story | Drinking at the State Capitol

State Representative Brandon McGee and State Senators Saud Anwar and Kevin Kelly join Real Story to discuss the issue.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Drinking at the State Capitol has become a major topic among lawmakers and Connecticut residents.

State Representative Brandon McGee and State Senators Saud Anwar and Kevin Kelly join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about the issue that has drawn a strong warning from the Speaker of the House.

