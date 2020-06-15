x
The Real Story: Public Health and Social Services Cmsr. Deirdre Gifford

The Social Services Commissioner is now also acting Commissioner of Public Health, and discusses battling COVID-19 on both fronts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gifford talks with Matt Caron about strategies for handling the pandemic in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, what models they are looking at and the 'baby-steps' in re-opening and restoring person-to-person visits for the most vulnerable. She also discusses the hopes for a vaccine against the coronavirus. 

