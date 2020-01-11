The Real Story Election Day special

CONNECTICUT, USA — Election Day is at our doorstep and Fox 61’s The Real Story created a one hour special to get you ready for the day and the night!
Host Jenn Bernstein speaks with lead political voices in the state about their predictions and what they believe is at stake this election.
Guests include Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, and Connecticut GOP Chair JR Romano.
We also take a closer look at the race in the 5th Congressional District. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and her Republican Challenger David X. Sullivan make their pitch to voters.
Segment 1:
Denise Merrill, (D) Secretary of the State
Segment 2:
Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut
Segment 3:
CT GOP Chair JR Romano
Segment 4:
Rep. Jahana Hayes, (D) 5th Congressional District
Segment 5:
David X. Sullivan, (R) 5th Congressional District Candidate