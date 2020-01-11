The Real Story Election Day special

Election Day is on Nov. 3. We're talking to Secretary of State Denise Merrill, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, and CT GOP Chair JR Romano.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Election Day is at our doorstep and Fox 61’s The Real Story created a one hour special to get you ready for the day and the night!

Host Jenn Bernstein speaks with lead political voices in the state about their predictions and what they believe is at stake this election.

Guests include Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, and Connecticut GOP Chair JR Romano.

We also take a closer look at the race in the 5th Congressional District. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and her Republican Challenger David X. Sullivan make their pitch to voters.

Segment 1:

Denise Merrill, (D) Secretary of the State

Segment 2:

Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut

Segment 3:

CT GOP Chair JR Romano

Segment 4:

Rep. Jahana Hayes, (D) 5th Congressional District

Segment 5: