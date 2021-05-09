The Real Story | Eversources new chairman, CEO, and President Joe Nolan

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority proposing a $30 million fine for Eversource after its response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Eversource's new Chairman, CEO, and President Joe Nolan joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the potential fine, the company’s storm response, and how the company plans to rebuild the public’s trust.
