The Real Story | Eversources new chairman, CEO, and President Joe Nolan

CT PURA has proposed millions of dollars in penalties for Eversource and UI after their response to TS Isaias.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority proposing a $30 million fine for Eversource after its response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Eversource's new Chairman, CEO, and President Joe Nolan joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the potential fine, the company’s storm response, and how the company plans to rebuild the public’s trust.

