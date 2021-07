He talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about what he will do for Connecticut if he wins over incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There's a new challenger for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes' seat in our nation's capitol.

Former State Senator George Logan has announced his campaign for Congress.

