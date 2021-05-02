The Real Story | Gov. Lamont signs bill that ends religious exemptions for school vaccinations

Brian Festa from the CT Freedom Alliance and Joel Leyden from the Vaccine Angels join the Real Story.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed a law removing the religious exemption from childhood vaccinations.

Now. those against the new law are fighting back with a lawsuit.

Brian Festa from the CT Freedom Alliance and Joel Leyden from the Vaccine Angels join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the decision and what's next.

