The Real Story | Gov. Lamont signs bill that ends religious exemptions for school vaccinations

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed a law removing the religious exemption from childhood vaccinations.
Now. those against the new law are fighting back with a lawsuit.
Brian Festa from the CT Freedom Alliance and Joel Leyden from the Vaccine Angels join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the decision and what's next.
