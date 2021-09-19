The Real Story: Greg Bordonaro

Editor of the Hartford Business Journal

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local businesses are navigating their way through the pandemic. Now, they have to deal with a federal vaccine mandate. Greg Bordonaro from the Hartford Business Journal talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about the reaction from businesses and the possibility of vaccine passports in Connecticut.

