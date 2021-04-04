The Real Story | Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks

CONNECTICUT, USA — A major milestone is reached in Connecticut's fight against COVID-19.
The state expanded the vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and older on April 1.
Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about the expansion and Connecticut's continuing fight against COVID-19.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.