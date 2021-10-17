The Real Story: House leaders

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas and House Minority Leader Vince Candelora

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is facing multiple issues that will affect residents. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas and House Minority Leader Vince Candelora join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss those important issues.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.