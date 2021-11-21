The Real Story: Increase in COVID cases

State Senator Saud Anwar and State Representative Greg Howard

HARTFORD, Conn. — The fight against COVID-19 continues in Connecticut. State Senator Saud Anwar and State Representative Greg Howard talk to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about Governor Lamont's 'Screen and Stay' policy in schools and the increase of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

MORE FOX61 TAG: Add to every story AFTER the YouTube embed at the bottom.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.