The Real Story | IRS pushes back tax deadline

Also, in the wake of a rise in attacks against Asian-Americans, Attorney General William Tong speaks out about concerns over the attacks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's tax season. The IRS is pushing back the deadline to May 17 to give people more time to deal with complicated tax filings.

Connecticut's Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about the new deadline's impact on Connecticut, what the state is expecting for tax revenue, important tips for CT residents, and his decision to leave his position as Mayor of Danbury to join the Lamont Administration.

