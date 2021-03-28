x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

The Real Story

The Real Story | 'Jennifer's Law'

State Senator Alex Kasser, who is the lead sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Robyn Porter talk about the legislation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — "Jennifers' Law" aims to add coercive control to Connecticut's definition of Domestic Violence.

State Senator Alex Kasser, who is the lead sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Robyn Porter talk about the legislation they say would begin to make significant improvements to protect domestic violence victims and children during family court proceedings.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM