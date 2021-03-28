The Real Story | 'Jennifer's Law'

CONNECTICUT, USA — "Jennifers' Law" aims to add coercive control to Connecticut's definition of Domestic Violence.
State Senator Alex Kasser, who is the lead sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Robyn Porter talk about the legislation they say would begin to make significant improvements to protect domestic violence victims and children during family court proceedings.
