The Real Story: Legislature to gavel in on Wednesday, plus holiday messages from officials

Also - State leaders holiday wishes

HARTFORD, Conn — The new legislative session begins January 6th. Host Jenn Bernstein gets a preview of what session will look like, remotely, and finds out where issues like recreational marijuana and sports betting stand with two Senate leaders.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Martin Looney (D) discusses his upcoming priorities and the Senate’s new GOP Leader Kevin Kelly ( R) shares his thoughts on where Connecticut should focus its efforts.