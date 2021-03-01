The Real Story: Legislature to gavel in on Wednesday, plus holiday messages from officials

HARTFORD, Conn — The new legislative session begins January 6th. Host Jenn Bernstein gets a preview of what session will look like, remotely, and finds out where issues like recreational marijuana and sports betting stand with two Senate leaders.
Senate President Pro-Tempore Martin Looney (D) discusses his upcoming priorities and the Senate’s new GOP Leader Kevin Kelly ( R) shares his thoughts on where Connecticut should focus its efforts.
Then, CT Lawmakers and Real Story Contributors send their wishes and hopes for 2021. Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein shares them with you. Happy New Year from The Real Story.