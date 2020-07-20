The Real Story: Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

HARTFORD, Conn. — Medicare, Medicaid, school lunches, road and highway assistance, grants for students, and energy assistance for the elderly are all based upon the census mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Connecticut's response rate to the 2020 census is a few percentage points ahead of the national average - so far. Bysiewicz credits 155 local "Complete Count" committees, along with a statewide committee, that are focusing on "hard-to-count" areas, and small children that are often not counted.