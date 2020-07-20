The Real Story: Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

HARTFORD, Conn. — Medicare, Medicaid, school lunches, road and highway assistance, grants for students, and energy assistance for the elderly are all based upon the census mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Connecticut's response rate to the 2020 census is a few percentage points ahead of the national average - so far. Bysiewicz credits 155 local "Complete Count" committees, along with a statewide committee, that are focusing on "hard-to-count" areas, and small children that are often not counted.
She and FOX61's Matt Caron also discuss the state's marketing campaign for tourism during the pandemic, long-term public health strategies for Connecticut cities and towns trying to develop reopening strategies, concerns about students returning to schools, voting reform that is expected to be voted on in the coming legislative special session, and her relationship with Governor Lamont.
