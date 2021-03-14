The Real Story: Mayor Bronin; Av Harris

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joins Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein to discuss his plans to get the capital city back on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, Former Department of Public Health Communications Director Av Harris is suing the DPH for wrongful termination. He talks about his reasons for the lawsuit and why he believes Gov. Lamont's office made some politically motivated decisions in the fight against COVID-19.

