The Real Story: Melinda Johnson, YWCA of Greater Hartford

The organizer

HARTFORD, Conn. — The woman who organized a funeral procession for George Floyd in Connecticut talks with FOX61's Matt Caron about how she was inspired by a moment of prayer, and how our communities are "choking" on racism. She also discusses how social media is changing anti-racist activism, both in our state and across the world, and how we need to push past our comfort zones to have real conversations about racism. 

