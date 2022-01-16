The Real Story: Mental health crisis in state

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a mental health crisis, especially for children.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a mental health crisis, especially for children. Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence's Meghan Scanlon and The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services' Jane Adamik talk to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about the resources that need to become a top priority for adults and children suffering from mental health issues.

