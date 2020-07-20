The Real Story: Matt Barrett, CT Assoc. of Health Care Facilities, discusses CT nursing homes and COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Matt Barrett represents the interests of nursing homes across the state. He joins Matt Caron to talk about what the legislature should do regarding the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on Connecticut's nursing home residents and workers, the still-constant battle to secure and stockpile PPE, whether cameras should be allowed in nursing homes so families can monitor loved-ones, and Governor Lamont's hiring a firm to conduct an independent investigation of how the state and nursing homes handled the pandemic.