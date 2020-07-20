x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

the-real-story

The Real Story: Matt Barrett, CT Assoc. of Health Care Facilities, discusses CT nursing homes and COVID-19

More people died of COVID-19 in nursing homes than anywhere else in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Matt Barrett represents the interests of nursing homes across the state. He joins Matt Caron to talk about what the legislature should do regarding the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on Connecticut's nursing home residents and workers, the still-constant battle to secure and stockpile PPE, whether cameras should be allowed in nursing homes so families can monitor loved-ones, and Governor Lamont's hiring a firm to conduct an independent investigation of how the state and nursing homes handled the pandemic. 

RELATED: CT nursing homes use infection lull to prepare for second wave

RELATED: Connecticut nursing homes to go under the microscope for independent investigation

RELATED: CT Department of Health chooses Mathematica Policy Research to review State's long term care facilities

RELATED: The Real Story: Public Health and Social Services Cmsr. Deirdre Gifford