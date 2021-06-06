The Real Story | Online gaming and sports betting in CT legalized

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair Rodney Butler and President and CEO for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment Ray Pineault join Real Story

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont signs a bill legalizing online gaming and sports betting in Connecticut.

However, it won't move forward until the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs signs off on the amendment to the compacts between the tribes and the state.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair Rodney Butler and President and CEO for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment Ray Pineault join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the future of online gaming and sports betting.

