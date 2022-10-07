x
The Real Story: Party chairs talk issues & strategy ahead of August 9th primaries

Candidates for U.S. Senate and other offices will face primary challenges next month.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Connecticut Nancy DiNardo and Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party Ben Proto join Real Story host Matt Caron to talk about the races ahead of the August 9th primary.

