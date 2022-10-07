The Real Story: Party chairs talk issues & strategy ahead of August 9th primaries

Candidates for U.S. Senate and other offices will face primary challenges next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Connecticut Nancy DiNardo and Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party Ben Proto join Real Story host Matt Caron to talk about the races ahead of the August 9th primary.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.