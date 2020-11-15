The Real Story: Positive COVID-19 cases rise in CT

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford gives an update on the state of Covid-19. She discusses the upward trend of cases in the state, as we stare down a difficult holiday season.

Then, Dr. William Petit and Dr. Saud Anwar lend their medical knowledge on the Coronavirus. Dr. Petit is a House Republican, and Dr. Anwar is a Democratic Senator, both are on Connecticut’s Public Health Committee. They go over what we’ve learned about the disease, and what public policy may come out of the pandemic.