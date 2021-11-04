The Real Story | President of Quinnipiac Dr. Judy Olian

We ask Dr. Olian how the university is navigating the pandemic during the spring semester.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Quinnipiac University President Dr. Judy Olian gives Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein an update on how the University is navigating COVID-19 during the spring semester.

What will graduation look like? Will the University require vaccines moving forward?

Plus, they discuss this recent QU Chronicle article.

