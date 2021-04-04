The Real Story | Pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in CT

CONNECTICUT, USA — Just this week, New York and New Mexico have legalized recreational marijuana.
It's a hot topic among Connecticut lawmakers.
State Senator Gary Winfield and State Representative Vincent Candelora discuss the pros and cons of legalizing it in our state with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein.
