The Real Story: A religious exemption for vaccinations

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, and it`s expected to be packed. That’s after New York saw a large measles outbreak a year ago, and numbers released at the beginning of the school year by the state Department of Health showed a rise in the number of un-vaccinated children entering school. If the religious exemption is repealed, students will not be allowed to enter public school unless there is a medical reason.



Two guests joined The Real Story this week to discuss the proposed legislation: Brian Festa, co-founder of the CT Freedom Alliance who wants to preserve the exemption, and Saud Anwar, a state senator, and a medical doctor.