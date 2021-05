She talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about her 'Mom Rules' op-ed and what it will take to bring civility to political discourse.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Republican Party Chair Sue Hatfield believes it's time to get back to basics when it comes to talking politics.

