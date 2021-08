State Senatores Heather Somers and Dr. Saud Anwar stop by to discuss the positibilty of more COVID-19 related restrictions and vaccine mandates.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Another spike in covid cases has Governor Ned Lamont and other lawmakers on high alert.

State Senators Heather Somers and Dr. Saud Anwar join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the possibility of more Covid restrictions and vaccines mandates.

