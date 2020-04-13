The Real Story: Secretary of the State Denise Merrill

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wisconsin just held a presidential primary amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a shortage of poll workers and long lines for many voters. Connecticut has moved its primary to June 2nd. What will that look like?

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill tells Jenn that her office has been 'planning like mad' to keep poll workers and voters safe, handle an expected increase in absentee ballots, and hoping that the candidates who don't really expect to win the nomination decide to drop out before then.

Meanwhile, a much higher stakes vote - the presidential, congressional, and legislative election in November, is a few months out.