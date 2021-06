Merrill annouced that she will not be running for another term for the Secretary of the State.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has decided not to seek a fourth term in office.

She joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about her accomplishments and what's next.

