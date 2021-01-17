The Real Story: Security at the Capitol; Impeachment; Remembering Oz Griebel

The FBI's warning of possible armed protests at state capitols across the country has Connecticut Law Enforcement beefing up security.

HARTFORD, Conn — The FBI's warning of possible armed protests at state capitols across the country has Connecticut Law Enforcement beefing up security.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas, Commander of the State Police and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, speaks with Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein about the show of force put in place at Connecticut's Capitol. He also has a strong message for anyone considering planning violence.

Then, House Minority Leader, Republican Representative Vince Candelora discusses security at the Capitol, as well as his take on the sharp political divide.

We then turn our attention to the impeachment trial pending in the Senate. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy explains his support of impeachment and goes over why lawmakers would still push for it even if the President is out of office.