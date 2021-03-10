The Real Story: Sports Betting and Online Gambling

Paul Mounds, Governor's Chief of Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. — Game on! Sports betting is now available at Connecticut casinos. Governor Lamont's Chief of Staff Paul Mounds talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about the start of sports betting and online gaming.

