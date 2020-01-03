x
The Real Story: Sports betting in Connecticut?

Bills currently in the legislature would include tribal casinos, and possibly OTB, CT Lottery
HARTFORD, Conn — State lawmakers are considering two bills to bring sports betting to Connecticut. Both would authorize sports betting at the two tribal casinos (Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods), but one would also authorize it at off-track betting (OTB) sites, as well as, certain CT Lottery locations.  Patrons would be able to bet in person, or though mobile platforms.

A competing plan would grant the two casino tribes the exclusive right to offer sports betting while also authorizing a satellite casino in Bridgeport and extensive online gambling.

We discuss the proposals with Rodney Butler, Tribal Chair for the Mashantucket Pequots.

