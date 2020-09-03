The Real Story: State Comptroller Kevin Lembo

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is out with a projected budget deficit of more than $60M by mid-year. He explains what’s causing it and warns against any temptation to dip into state budget reserves (the “Rainy Day Fund"), to make up for it.
He also discusses a revised “Public Option” bill, that would allow small businesses, nonprofits, union health plans (and, eventually, individuals) to buy into the same coverage currently available to state lawmakers and state employees. (Insurance industry opposition defeated a similar bill last year.)