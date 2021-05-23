The Real Story | State Representative David Rutigliano and Metro Bis Owner Chris Prosperi

Businesses expected to fill up once again, but will there be enough employees to help?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

Businesses expected to fill up once again, but will there be enough employees to help?

State Representative David Rutigliano and Metro Bis Owner Chris Prosperi

join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about restaurants having trouble getting workers back.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.