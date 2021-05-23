The Real Story | State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

The state got its first credit rating upgrade in twenty years.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some positive news for Connecticut. The state got its first credit rating upgrade in twenty years.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses what this means with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein and his corporate call to action after the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

