The Real Story | State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some positive news for Connecticut. The state got its first credit rating upgrade in twenty years.
State Treasurer Shawn Wooden discusses what this means with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein and his corporate call to action after the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.
