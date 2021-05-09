The Real Story | Stewart 'Chip' Beckett discusses his departure for GOP

A current Glastonbury Town Council member, Beckett, is joining the GOP exodus.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Numerous people left the Republican Party after its response to former President Trump's loss in the race for the White House.

Stewart "Chip" Beckett talks to Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about his decision to leave the Republican Party behind to join the Independent Party.

