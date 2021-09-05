The Real Story: Taliban's treatment of women

Afghan women are worried the Taliban will revert to its previous ways now that the organization has taken control of Afghanistan.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Afghan women are worried the Taliban will revert to its previous ways now that the organization has taken control of Afghanistan. Executive Director of IRIS Chris George and Quinnipiac University Assistant Political Science Professor Genevieve Quinn discuss with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein the Taliban's treatment of Afghanistan women and refugees resettling in Connecticut.

