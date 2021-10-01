The Real Story: The Capitol Under Siege

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes discusses being locked in her office as the mob stormed the building.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes recounts the hours she spent locked in her office with her son as insurgents stormed the Capitol. Her thoughts on law enforcement’s response and why she’s calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

Plus, in one of her first actions as Chair of the Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has announced they will review the police response to the Capitol breach.