The Real Story: The COVID-19 arrives in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The cavalry is here. Vaccines are now being administered here in Connecticut. Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein talks with the CEO and President of Hartford Healthcare, Jeffrey Flaks, about the moments the first vaccine shipments arrived at the hospital, and where the system’s resources and focus will head in the ongoing battle against COVID -19.
Then, two Yale doctors on taking the vaccine themselves and their different roles in treating patients and vaccine development.
Dr. Jonathan Siner, Medical Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit at Yale-New Haven Hospital reflects on what he and other doctors faced while caring for patients with Covid-19. Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu- the Principal Investigator for Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Trial at Yale- discusses the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy and what his involvement was in clinical trials.