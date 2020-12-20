The Real Story: The COVID-19 arrives in Connecticut

FOX61's Jenn Bernstein speaks to multiple doctors from across the state about what the vaccine's arrival will mean for Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The cavalry is here. Vaccines are now being administered here in Connecticut. Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein talks with the CEO and President of Hartford Healthcare, Jeffrey Flaks, about the moments the first vaccine shipments arrived at the hospital, and where the system’s resources and focus will head in the ongoing battle against COVID -19.

Then, two Yale doctors on taking the vaccine themselves and their different roles in treating patients and vaccine development.