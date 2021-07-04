x
The Real Story

The Real Story: The Future of the Hartford Courant

An ownership change brings questions

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the Courant getting new ownership, we’ve seen an exit of veteran journalists taking buyouts. Several political leaders including Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin  have spoken out against Alden Global Capital for its cost-cutting ways, so what’s the future hold for The Hartford Courant and the newspaper industry? And what are journalists at the Courant hearing from management?

Guests:

Daniela Altimari, Veteran State Government and Politics Reporter, Hartford Courant

Alexa Philippou, Sports Reporter, Hartford Courant

Mike Stanton, UConn Journalism Professor, Pulitzer Prize winner

