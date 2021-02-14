The Real Story: The importance of the Crown Act

HARTFORD, Conn — Representative Robyn Porter has re-introduced The Crown Act- which would make it illegal to discriminate based on hair styles that are historically associated with race. Representative Porter discusses the legislation with Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein, and explains why she believes it needs to be a priority this legislative session. Student and member of the YWCA Young Women's Leadership Corps Program, Christina Jackson, also joins the conversation, and discusses what The Crown Act means to her.