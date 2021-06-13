The Real Story: Themis Karides considering a run for governor

Also Reporter Roundtable on the legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former Republican leader Themis Klarides has announced she's considering a run for governor. She tells us what her priorities would be.

And the reporters of the roundtable break down the legislative session...

The Hartford Courant's Chris Keating and Connecticut Mirror's Keith Phaneuf discuss the budget, the highway usage fee. And what’s the story behind lawmakers drinking at the capitol.

