Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro discusses her new position chairing the House Appropriations Committee with Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein. What will it mean for Connecticut?

Then Adjunct Quinnipiac University Law Professor John Pavia on the President's efforts to overturn the election. Is there a legal recourse at this point and what's the end game? Pavia also harkens back to his days on George W. Bush's legal team during the 2000 recount in Florida.