The Real Story: U.S. Sec'y of Education Miguel Cardona

HARTFORD, Conn. — History is made for a native son of Meriden.

Dr. Miguel Cardona has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Education. He joined Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about his rise from teacher to President Biden's administration, and his plan for a safe return to the classroom.

Plus, three educators who worked side by side with Dr. Cardona speak on the impact he had on their lives, and what he will bring to the table for America's children.

