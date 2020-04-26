x
The Real Story: U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

Murphy discusses a new round of small business grants and says he sees issues with how they're being distributed. And Jenn asks him questions from our FOX61 viewers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Congress has passed and the president has signed a $484 billion bill that aids employers and hospitals suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenn asks Senator Chris Murphy about what Connecticut might expect from relief package, and what else the federal government might need to do to help struggling businesses. Murphy explains why he thinks funneling the money through banks was a mistake.

The Senator also answers questions from our viewers, including about his comments about President Trump and China, and talks about a bipartisan proposal he is working on to help students with disabilities whose education has been hurt under pandemic restrictions. 

