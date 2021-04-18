The Real Story: Violence in Hartford

Community leaders Pastor AJ Johnson and Reverend Henry Brown join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein

A weekend of violence in Hartford claims the lives of a 3-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Community leaders Pastor AJ Johnson and Reverend Henry Brown join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about what can be done to stop the violence in the capital city and around Connecticut.

The pandemic has forced kids to be inside and sometimes isolated. Now, with the recent spate of violence, calls are being renewed to increase funding for violence prevention programs in Connecticut. Chair of CT Black and Puerto Rican Caucus State Representative Geraldo Reyes and Vice-Chair State Representative Bobby Gibson talk about how those programs will help keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

