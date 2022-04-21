The Russian Lady in Hartford changes name to The Ukrainian Lady

"I think people see a little change like that and it really means something. It's something people can get behind," the general manager told FOX61.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Since 1976, The Russian Lady has been a fixture of downtown Hartford. But in light of recent events, it's name has been weighing on the management team.

"We thought it'd be in a little bit poor taste to stay The Russian Lady in these sensitive times," said general manager Jonathan Heggenhougen. "We've been The Russian Lady for almost 50 years so there's a lot of history there with the name but with that being said there's nobody Russian here," he said.

That's why they decided it was time for a change. In a show of support for the Ukrainian people, they're now going by The Ukrainian Lady. A small gesture, they're hoping makes a big difference.

"I think it's important. I think people see a little change like that and it really means something. It's something people can get behind," Heggenhougen said.

It's not the first time they've changed their name. For fun, calling themselves The Haunted Lady on Halloween, and The Irish Lady for St. Patrick's Day. But also during more serious times, changing to The Lithuanian Lady in the 90s showing support for Lithuania's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Customers praised this recent change and said they also support the message it sends.

"That's pretty awesome that they're bold enough to make that switch," said Sierra Keon of Glastonbury.

"When everything started we would come here and we would obviously make comments about how this place was called The Russian Lady so I think it's really exciting that they decided to change the name," said Conor Furlong of Glastonbury.

After what has been a difficult couple of years for people around the world, we've learned that in times of adversity, coming together makes a difference.

"We've all been through really trying times so it's important to stand together and show support. And that's what we're trying to do here, show support for Ukraine and stand behind them," Heggenhougen said.

It doesn't just end with the name change, they are also planning to fundraise for Ukraine. Those details are still being worked out.

